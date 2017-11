× Don’t miss your chance to see Les Miserables on stage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Maybe you’ve seen it in the theater or on the big screen but an epic story has come to Huntsville.

Les Miserables is on tour making a stop at the Von Braun Center. The musical offers romance, rivalry and the struggle between good and evil. The production runs from November 7 to 12 so catch it while you can!

For tickets go to the Broadway Theater League or Ticketmaster.com.