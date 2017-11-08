× Buckhorn Middle teacher continues tradition to stand out in school yearbook photo

NEW MARKET, Ala. — Earlier this year we highlighted a Buckhorn Middle School teacher that likes to take a unique approach to his yearbook photo. This year was no different.

Rusty Hughes dressed up as the widely known Colonel Sanders for his photo this year complete with a bucket of his famous original fried chicken.



According to Hughes, the reason behind his decision to shake things up during picture day was to try to build a stronger relationship with his students.

Hughes said he has gotten a lot of positive responses from everyone at school and plans to keep the tradition going.

This was Hughes’ look in last year’s yearbook. He said he watched a lot of wrestling growing up and was inspired by Hulk Hogan!