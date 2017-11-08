Area athletes sign college letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Multiple area athletes signed college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to all of the athletes heading to the next level to play college sports!
Lauderdale County
Allie Craig Cruce - Alabama (basketball)
Sparkman
Taylor Davis - Western Kentucky (softball)
Athens
Jacob McNairy - Alabama (baseball)
Florence
Joseph Snowden - Loyola University of New Orleans (baseball)
Joseph Kiel - Lawson State CC (baseball)
David Rowland - Itawamba CC (baseball)
Cole Henry - LSU (baseball)
Evan Taylor - University of Arkansas (baseball)
Landon Langston - UNA (baseball)