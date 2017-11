× TCU issues all clear after morning lockdown

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Christian University has given the all clear. This morning, the TCU Alert system sent a warning telling people to seek “safe shelter immediately.”

Since then, the system has given the all clear.

TCU Alert – All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

All regularly scheduled classes that begin after noon today (11/7) will resume according to their normal schedule. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

There is no other information available at this time.