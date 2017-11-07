Still Serving Veterans non-profit is on a mission to serve and honor our military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Still Serving Veterans (SSV) is an Alabama-based Veterans’ service organization whose mission is to serve and honor Veterans and their families, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserves by assisting them in securing meaningful employment and the Veteran benefits they have earned.

Since the organization started in 2006, they have assisted over 50,000 Veterans with securing meaningful employment, or the veteran benefits they have earned.

All services are provided at no charge.

The organization is located on Spragins St. in Huntsville and you can reach them at (256) 883-7054.