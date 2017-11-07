Online divorce resource guide helps those searching for information

A wedding.

It’s supposed to go like all those romantic comedies.

Meet someone.

Sparks!

Roses!

Fall in love. (That’s so sweet.)

Get a ring.

Get a really big ring.

Pick a date for the wedding.

The Honeymoon.

And then you get home….

Fantasy gives way to reality and then the journey becomes a rough bumpy ride. It becomes such a rough bumpy ride that you decide to take another road.

The dream wedding turned into “How do I get divorced” and do it as painlessly as possible?

Tina Hapner can help you with that. She is the founder and CEO of Nottied.com. “What I really wanted to do is change the perception of how people feel about divorce.”

You take a negative and turn it around. You learn to move on through the rest of your life.

Tina says “When you tell someone, ‘Hey, I’m divorced,’ the ultimate response you get is, ‘I’m sorry.’ I really want to change that. It’s an opportunity when you get divorced to change your life and go down a different path.”

Tina knows about divorce. She has been there. She knows the challenge of the path people go down.

“I got divorced about three and a half years ago and found myself looking for positive information about the process. I didn’t find a whole lot out there on the web and I really wanted to go further.”

So Tina went to work. She got a big whiteboard and came up with the website’s name.

“I really liked not tied and really started whiteboarding the information people need when they go through a divorce.”

Nottied.com is a safe place where anyone can go that is either in the process of getting or just got a divorce. The website is a “boots on the ground” type manual that provides the information you need during the painful stressful slog that a divorce can be for a person to endure.

It’s divided into sections like financial issues, housing, children, and spiritual wellness. Tina’s advice for someone going through a divorce or about to go through a divorce is the sound simple advice that we often forgot to do even in the smallest of stressful situations.

She says “Don’t forget to breathe. They will be okay and they have a community to go through that process with them. Nottied.com is not a site that will help them the decision. It’s a site that after they make that decision they can come here to get practical advice on what will become the new normal.

Nottied.com is a free website. Anyone can use the site that easy to navigate.