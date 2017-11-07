Never-before-seen undercover footage emerges in Lawrence County murder-for-hire plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - More details have emerged in the foiled murder-for-hire plot that landed a Town Creek woman, Sandra Treadway, in prison with a 60-year sentence.

It all started in November of 2015, when Sandra Treadway attempted to hire a hitman to murder Lyndsey Grindol, the mother of her grandson, in order to prevent her from gaining custody of the child.

After learning of her plan, authorities were able to conduct an undercover meeting with Treadway, where she unknowingly hired an undercover agent to commit the murder.

Now, more details have emerged from never-before-seen undercover texts and footage obtained by Crime Watch Daily.

The text messages show Treadway referring to the hitman as an exterminator taking care of her roach problem. Treadway can also be heard instructing the agent posing as a hitman to "make sure there's no mess."

Treadway also asked for a proof of death photo, requiring Grindol to pretend to die to convince Treadway the job was done.

"Had me lay down execution style from the back, and then they poured the blood on me and made it look like I was shot a few times in the back," Grindol said. "There aren't really any words to explain how I felt or what was going through my head at that time, except other than just there to protect my kids."

Just minutes after sentencing Treadway denied all of the charges and claimed it was all a setup.

"I was sentenced to 720 months in prison," Treadway said. "I'm 56-years-old, it's a death sentence."