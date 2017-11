DECATUR, Ala. – Emergency crews in Decatur have responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the corner of Old Moulton Road and Beltline Road.

There were eight vehicles involved, at least two caught on fire.

Decatur Police are diverting northbound traffic onto the Beltline.

There is no word on how many injuries there are, or how severe.

Please avoid the area if possible.