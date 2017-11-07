× Madison County burn ban lifted, Huntsville requires permits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County’s burn ban was lifted as of November 1st, but Huntsville Fire and Rescue had a reminder for Huntsville residents: you must have a permit to burn.

The City of Huntsville does not allow open burning within the city limits without a permit through the department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Fire Prevention. You can reach the department by calling 256-427-5150 during normal business hours.

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, the permit generally means the burner has the manpower and equipment to control the fire and agrees to stay with the fire until it is out.