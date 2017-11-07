× Huntsville named top city for tech job growth

We knew Huntsville was climbing to the top– but according to a Money article, the Rocket City is being recognized as one of the top cities tech-job seekers are migrating to. The reason? Hot tech hubs like Silicon Valley’s decreased job market and high rent prices are pushing tech workers to new cities within the United States.

Job-search site ZipRecruiter recently analyzed its database of more than 8 million active jobs and ranked the 20 fastest-growing tech markets based on year-over-year data. Job growth for engineering, software, and IT roles may be losing steam in the Bay Area, but smaller cities are picking up the slack!

Huntsville, Ala. topped the list at number ONE with over 300% tech job growth from 2016 to 2017. Thousand Oaks, Calif. (200%) came in second, followed by Phoenix, Ariz. (188%).

The study shows the top tech jobs in Huntsville are software and systems engineers, systems specialist, help desk support, and information technology specialist with an early career median pay of almost $60,000.