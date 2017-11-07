High School Football Match-ups: Playoffs Round 1
It’s time for the playoffs! Here are the the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Thursday 11/9
Crossville @ Briarwood Christian
Lee @ Hayden
Pleasant Grove @ Etowah
West Point @ Brooks
Lawrence County @ Mortimer Jordan
Corner @ Jemison (Milton Frank Stadium)
St. Clair County @ Guntersville
West Limestone @ Fayette County
Lauderdale County @ JB Pennington
Locust Fork @ Colbert Heights
North Sand Mountain @ Randolph County
Holly Pond @ West Morgan
Sheffield @ Fyffe
Coosa Christian @ Cherokee
Waterloo @ Cedar Bluff
Woodville @ Hackleburg
Friday 11/10
Sparkman @ Hoover
Huntsville @ Thompson
Mountain Brook @ Bob Jones
Fort Payne @ Homewood
Athens @ Clay-Chalkville
Gardendale @ Muscle Shoals
Florence @ Pinson Valley
Carver-Birmingham @ Austin
Westminster Christian @ Saks
Deshler @ Dora
Cherokee County @ Sardis
Cordova @ Wilson
Randolph @ Jacksonville
Haleyville @ Rogers
Hokes Bluff @ Madison Academy
Geraldine @ Piedmont
Weaver @ Plainview
Colbert County @ Fultondale
Ohatchee @ Sylvania
Tanner @ Lanett
Mars Hill Bible @ Sand Rock
Ider @ Lamar County
Reeltown @ Falkville
Decatur Heritage @ South Lamar