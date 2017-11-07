× High School Football Match-ups: Playoffs Round 1

It’s time for the playoffs! Here are the the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 11/9

Crossville @ Briarwood Christian

Lee @ Hayden

Pleasant Grove @ Etowah

West Point @ Brooks

Lawrence County @ Mortimer Jordan

Corner @ Jemison (Milton Frank Stadium)

St. Clair County @ Guntersville

West Limestone @ Fayette County

Lauderdale County @ JB Pennington

Locust Fork @ Colbert Heights

North Sand Mountain @ Randolph County

Holly Pond @ West Morgan

Sheffield @ Fyffe

Coosa Christian @ Cherokee

Waterloo @ Cedar Bluff

Woodville @ Hackleburg

Friday 11/10

Sparkman @ Hoover

Huntsville @ Thompson

Mountain Brook @ Bob Jones

Fort Payne @ Homewood

Athens @ Clay-Chalkville

Gardendale @ Muscle Shoals

Florence @ Pinson Valley

Carver-Birmingham @ Austin

Westminster Christian @ Saks

Deshler @ Dora

Cherokee County @ Sardis

Cordova @ Wilson

Randolph @ Jacksonville

Haleyville @ Rogers

Hokes Bluff @ Madison Academy

Geraldine @ Piedmont

Weaver @ Plainview

Colbert County @ Fultondale

Ohatchee @ Sylvania

Tanner @ Lanett

Mars Hill Bible @ Sand Rock

Ider @ Lamar County

Reeltown @ Falkville

Decatur Heritage @ South Lamar