Facebook group helps find stolen items, acts as a virtual neighborhood watch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Police often have their hands full and sometimes the community they serve can give a helping hand.

Thieves don't discriminate and security cameras have captured all kinds of thefts. That's where Facebook groups like "Stolen Stuff Huntsville" can really make a difference.

WHNT joined the two-week-old group with over 500 followers and saw a community of people with a common goal. Posts of stolen jewelry and off-road vehicles were among the range of items taken.

What was the most common? Someone seems to be taking a lot of trailers recently.

The private group also functions as a "neighborhood watch" alerting members of suspicious activity and repeat offenders.

The founder, Jessica Blaine, told us she hopes it will become Huntsville's biggest watch group. She wrote on the page that "The purpose of the group is to raise awareness of stolen property in Huntsville and/or report suspicious activity."

Jessica has received many posts of thanks for starting the group and bringing the community together.

While Huntsville police say that they do monitor Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor.com, it never hurts to have an extra set of eyes to help them.

If you would like to join the group and help out please click here.