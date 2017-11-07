× Deputies catch 1, search for another after break-in at a Hazel Green gas station

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The search is on this morning for something deputies saw running from a convenience store in Hazel Green this morning. The business alarm at the Food Mart on Highway 231/431 alerted deputies around 2:00 this morning.

The deputies arrived to the store to see at least two people run from the back of the business. Deputies caught one person a few hundred yards away. They say he was having breathing problems, and paramedics took him to Huntsville Hospital to be checked out before being booked into the jail.

Deputies chased a second person behind Hazel Green High School. They also got K-9 deputies in the area to track the person, but they didn’t find him. That person is still on the run.

At this time, we don’t know if anything was taken from the store.