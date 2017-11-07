× Decatur man dies from injuries after getting knocked out in fight

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police confirm that a man who was hospitalized from injuries he sustained during a fight has died.

Authorities say they were called on Friday, November 3, for a disturbance at the intersection of Olive and 16th Ave SE around 6 p.m.

Officers found 43-year-old Kevin Howard White unconscious when they arrived.

White was treated by Decatur Fire and Rescue paramedics at the scene and was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. White was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes unit were called to the scene and determined that White was involved in a fight with another man, during which he was knocked out.

Authorities say White died at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.

The case is still under investigation and his body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.