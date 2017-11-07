× Boyfriend arrested in connection to Florence woman’s murder

FLORENCE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is learning more details about the murder of a Florence woman. Judy Staten was found shot to death inside a South Magnolia Street home late Sunday.

Florence police worked for almost 20-hours piecing together the events which led to Staten’s death before charging the man who initially told police about it.

However, he wasn’t running free while police investigated the homicide.

Sergeant Greg Cobb said Eric Bailey left his home shortly after the incident took place. From east Florence, he contacted police to come and meet him.

“When we found him, he was disorderly and somewhat belligerent, but told us there was an incident at his residence on South Magnolia,” said Cobb.

As officers went to check the home on Magnolia Street Bailey was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

While in custody Sergeant Cobb said numerous people reached out to police with crucial details.

“Citizens came up to us at the scene, they called us, we had officers canvassing the neighborhood who were able to come up with different information,” Cobb explained.

Once Bailey was charged with murder Monday night he refused to cooperate with investigators.

Sergeant Cobb said Bailey and Staten were in a boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship. Police are still unclear what provoked the shooting.

Eric Bailey remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bail totaling $50,000.

The body of Judy Staten has been sent to state forensics for an autopsy.