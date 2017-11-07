Auburn faces top two teams in two of the next three weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - No matter what the outcomes of Auburn's two rivalry games are, the Tigers will play as big a role as any team in the country.

Auburn is back in control of its own destiny in the SEC and presumably the College Football Playoff as it prepares to host Georgia and Alabama, who were No. 1 and 2 in last week's CFP rankings.

"I think that you've got to embrace the fact that you're playing what the No. 1 or 2 team in the country on your home field," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "Our goal is to win the SEC Championship and it has been since Day 1. This is the next step and it's a great opportunity for us. So it's a big game.

To continue reading click here.