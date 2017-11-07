× App lets people send anonymous tips to the school system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last week there were a few perceived threats involving Grissom High School that caused several parents to reach out to WHNT and the school because they were worried about their children’s safety. Parents say they want to see more discipline – and action – from the school system.

We took these concerns to Superintendent Matt Akin. “It’s upsetting to me. It’s upsetting to me as superintendent of this school system. We don’t want it. we’re not going to put up with it. It is obviously concerning. And we have an obligation to make sure we are not allowing this type of behavior. it is my understanding that this did not happen at school but it upsets me as an administrator.”

With those recent safety concerns, Huntsville City School officials are reminding parents about how to get important information to the right people.

The Anonymous Alert app is a way for parents, teachers, students, and even the average citizen to send in tips to the school system.

“Some people may have important information they want to share, but for their own personal reasons, they may not want to be identified with that,” explained Huntsville City Schools spokesman, Keith Ward. “And we don’t want that to be a deterrent or barrier.”

The anonymous alert system allows you to give the location, the urgency of the concern, and it even has a place for you to share links, videos, and photos related to the tip.

That tip is then sent to administration and depending on the urgency, even the district office.

“We have seen people take advantage of it.” Ward says on average they’re seeing around 30 tips a month, varying from concerns about maintenance issues to threats.

“Depending on what the information is, that may involve an investigatory piece from our security department. They’ll be involved in issues that are an immediate concern.”

Ward says when it comes to safety, “Safety is a top priority for us.” And no tip is too small.

“If you have a concern we can run that down. A lot of times it’s not going to be something that really is but we want to make sure of that. We`re going to take all of them seriously. We’ve got school security, SROs and we’ve got our school administration to work together to look at that and investigate that and identify it. If it’s an individual, we’re going to look to see if it’s genuine or not. And then be able to address that.”

You can leave tips on the app, on a desktop, or by calling 428-SAFE or 428-7233.