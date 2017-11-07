Alabama holds steady, Auburn makes move in College Football Playoff rankings
Another week, another edition of the College Football Playoff rankings! The 13-person selection committee kept the top four the same with Georgia holding tight at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. Oklahoma and TCU are on the outside looking in. Auburn is the highest ranked two-loss team at No. 10.
Here is the complete Top 25 for week 11:
- Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. TCU
7. Miami
8. Wisconsin
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. USC
12. Michigan State
13. Ohio State
14. Penn State
15. Oklahoma State
16. Mississippi State
17. Virginia Tech
18. UCF
19. Washington State
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Memphis
23. NC State
24. LSU
25. Northwestern