Alabama holds steady, Auburn makes move in College Football Playoff rankings

Another week, another edition of the College Football Playoff rankings! The 13-person selection committee kept the top four the same with Georgia holding tight at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. Oklahoma and TCU are on the outside looking in. Auburn is the highest ranked two-loss team at No. 10.

Here is the complete Top 25 for week 11:

Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. TCU

7. Miami

8. Wisconsin

9. Washington

10. Auburn

11. USC

12. Michigan State

13. Ohio State

14. Penn State

15. Oklahoma State

16. Mississippi State

17. Virginia Tech

18. UCF

19. Washington State

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Memphis

23. NC State

24. LSU

25. Northwestern