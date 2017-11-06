× Scattered Storms Likely: a slow-moving cold front brings occasional storms through Tuesday

A cold front stalled near the Alabama/Tennessee border Monday evening serves to focus numerous showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a *Marginal Risk* of a few isolated severe storms that could produce some small hail this evening and tonight mainly over Middle Tennessee; however, a couple of storms could slip into far northern Alabama.

This slow-paced cold front slowly passes south of US 64 early Tuesday morning and finally gets south of the Huntsville area by midday. All along the way some spotty showers and storms are possible; however, widespread, evenly-distributed soaking rain is not expected! It stays warm and humid ahead of the front, but you’ll start to see and feel a big change by Tuesday afternoon.

