Patchy Dense Fog: showers, storms and some thick fog through Tuesday morning

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CST Tuesday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Marshall…Jackson…DeKalb…and

Cullman Counties in northern Alabama.

* VISIBILITY…One quarter mile or less at times.

* IMPACTS…Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists

should slow down and use caution if traveling tonight through

early Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

A slow-moving cold front in the region keeps the chance of rain and a few storms high through Tuesday morning. A couple of storms could briefly get heavy with some big downpours, small hail, and frequent lightning.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

This slow-paced cold front slowly passes south of US 64 early Tuesday morning and finally gets south of the Huntsville area by midday. All along the way some spotty showers and storms are possible; however, widespread, evenly-distributed soaking rain is not expected! It stays warm and humid ahead of the front, but you’ll start to see and feel a big change by Tuesday afternoon.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

