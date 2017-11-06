× Parents and students of Grissom high school host prayer meeting after week of safety concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Videos of fights at Grissom High School and threats of violence are causing parents to demand action.

Within the last week, several Huntsville city school parents have been pushing for answers and results from the school system. Monday morning, a prayer meeting was held at the high school in light of the recent security concerns.

“We just continue to hear about these instances of violence and many of the students in our churches have been affected,” said Hillwood Baptist Church Youth Minister, Jeff Whitehead. “Some have been pushed, bruised and ya know, there’s a lot of fear.”

So much so, dozens of parents checked out their students on Friday, worried about their safety after rumors of a school shooting via Snapchat.

However, it’s a new week at Grissom and the rain didn’t stop the crowd.

“I was encouraged to see, to look and see the number of people joining hands in prayer,” said Whitehead.