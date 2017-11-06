Madison County Sheriff’s Office release statement regarding inmate death that happened inside the jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The suspect involved in a cross-county chase on Friday has died. Over the weekend WHNT News 19 learned through sources Brian Dallas was the man who apparently committed suicide when he was taken back for medical treatment on Saturday.

On Monday The Madison County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding his death:

"Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on November 4, 2017 Inmate Brian Dallas W/M 40 years of age was found unresponsive in his cell and transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Inmate Dallas was processed into The Madison County Jail in the early morning hours of November 3, 2017 resulting from a pursuit that started in Morgan County. After Mr. Dallas was cleared at Huntsville Hospital, he was processed into the Madison County Jail. During that process, Inmate Dallas was identified to be a drug and alcohol user and was placed on Detox protocol in the Medical Unit. During that stay, Officers found him unresponsive in his cell and, along with Medical staff, immediately provided medical care on Inmate Dallas until HEMSI transported him to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His body has been turned over to the Department for Forensics Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death."

WHNT News 19 reached back out The Madison County Sheriff's Office with follow up questions surrounding Dallas's death.

Jail Administrator Major Troy Fulk said in the 3 years he's been in his position; this is the first time an incident like this has happened.