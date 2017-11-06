Madison County Sheriff’s Office release statement regarding inmate death that happened inside the jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The suspect involved in a cross-county chase on Friday has died.  Over the weekend WHNT News 19 learned through sources Brian Dallas was the man who apparently committed suicide when he was taken back for medical treatment on Saturday.

On Monday The Madison County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding his death:

"Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on November 4, 2017 Inmate Brian Dallas W/M 40 years of age was found unresponsive in his cell and transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Inmate Dallas was processed into The Madison County Jail in the early morning hours of November 3, 2017 resulting from a pursuit that started in Morgan County. After Mr. Dallas was cleared at Huntsville Hospital, he was processed into the Madison County Jail. During that process, Inmate Dallas was identified to be a drug and alcohol user and was placed on Detox protocol in the Medical Unit. During that stay, Officers found him unresponsive in his cell and, along with Medical staff, immediately provided medical care on Inmate Dallas until HEMSI transported him to Huntsville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His body has been turned over to the Department for Forensics Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death."

WHNT News 19 reached back out The Madison County Sheriff's Office with follow up questions surrounding Dallas's death.

Jail Administrator Major Troy Fulk  said in the 3 years he's been in his position; this is the first time an incident like this has happened.

He explained Detox Protocol is when the jail identifies that an inmate is an alcohol or drug abuser. He said they are housed in the medical wing. They watch them and look for any sings of withdrawals.
He said Dallas was in that area and was checked on often by the medical officer prior to the discovery of him being found unresponsive.
He said Dallas was not housed alone. He said other inmates are in there as well. He said there is a full time officer in Medical at all times.
He said Dallas received care from the onsite nurse and the officers prior to the arrival of HEMSI. He said every means necessary was used to preserve the life on Dallas.
He said just like any investigation there is a delay in notifying the next of kin.
WHNT News 19 is continuing to look into this story and will update you with more information as it becomes available.