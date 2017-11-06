Hammad Memon ordered to pay $1,000,000 to mother of 14-year-old victim killed in 2010

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Madison County Courts have ordered Hammad Memon to pay the mother of his victim a huge lump sum of money.

Todd Brown was killed during a shooting at Discovery Middle School in 2010. Police arrested and charged Hammad Memon with his murder.

In 2013, less than three weeks before his trial, Memon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Memon was also required to pay a $10,000 fine and restitution.

Four years later he's now being forced to pay one million dollars to the mother of the boy he killed. Court documents show that Towanda Moore claims that Hammad Memon was negligent, causing the wrongful death of her son.

Those documents also reveal that Memon did not show up for a hearing regarding the wrongful death action filed against him, so the judge ruled in Moore's favor and awarded punitive damages.