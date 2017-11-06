× Florence Police investigate deadly shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are investigating a possible homicide this morning.

Officers were called to a home on N. Franklin Street for a welfare check Sunday night, where they spoke with a man who told them about an incident on S. Magnolia St. That’s where police found a woman who was dead.

Officers established a crime scene and called investigators in. Those investigators are speaking with witnesses and family members to establish a time line for their shooting investigation.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Police aren’t releasing the names of anyone involved until all family members are notified.

Investigators ask anyone with information to help them solve this shooting investigation to notify them. You may contact Florence Police at 256-760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.