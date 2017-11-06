× Emergency crews respond to wreck at Highway 72 East near Shields Road, eastbound lanes are blocked

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a wreck between an 18-wheeler truck and a sports utility vehicle. The eastbound lanes of Highway 72 East are closed at this time.

Rescue crews have been called to help the person stuck inside the SUV.

The wreck happened just after 5:30 this morning in front of a Citgo gas station on Highway 72 East, just east of Shields Road.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is on the way to the scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more information.