Collin Sexton watches from bench as Alabama fights off UAH

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT)- Before Alabama took the court against UAH for an exhibition game at Coleman Coliseum on Monday, the Tide suffered a loss to its lineup. Earlier that afternoon, the NCAA informed the school that freshman phenom Collin Sexton is ineligible. Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne addressed the issue just prior to tipoff.

“The NCAA informed us late this afternoon that Colin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA,” Byrne said in a statement. “We don’t have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Colin’s [sic] timely reinstatement. While we are disappointed, the right decision was to err on the side of caution for tonight’s exhibition game.”

The benching of the five-star comes amid the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. The investigation does involve a Tide staff member, presumably Kobie Baker who resigned on September 27th, as well as an unnamed current player for the program.

With Sexton benched and Braxton Key and Riley Norris out with injuries, Alabama struggled early against UAH. They trailed 35-33 at halftime but ultimately edged their division II opponent, 74-65.

Forward Daniel Giddens led the Tide with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Huntsville native John Petty added a big 14 points.

Redshirt senior guard Justin Ward led the way for the Chargers. He scored their first 16 points of the game and finished with 29.