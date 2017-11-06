FBI offers $10K reward to help identify young boy found dead on Texas beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas– The FBI Texas City office and the Galveston Police Department announced today a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the identification and location of the family members caring for a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach more than two weeks ago.

The Galveston Police Department confirmed that the body of a young boy was found washed ashore October 20, according to KIAH.

“It’s heartbreaking that no one has come forward to identify this boy or offer clues as to what happened to him,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Michel of the FBI Houston field office. “The FBI is offering its resources to the Galveston Police Department to help them get answers.”

A person walking along the sand around noticed something in the surf and discovered the body, police said. They immediately called 911.

The body appears to be a young boy ranging from age 3 to 5-years-old. The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing and nothing has been ruled out at this time, including accidental death.

“At this time, we are focused on identifying the family of ‘Little Jacob’,” said Galveston Police Captain Josh Schirard. “Someone has to know who they are and who ‘Little Jacob’ is,” he added.

The Galveston Police Department, along with surrounding local and federal agencies, searched their databases for any reported missing persons that would match this description but found none. In an effort to identify this child, the Galveston Police Department contacted a forensic artist to render a sketch of the child.

Anyone with information about this case can call please call 1(800)-CALL-FBI or 1(800)225-5324.