Another wreck in same location on Highway 72 raises safety questions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A wreck on Highway 72 East caused traffic delays in Huntsville early Monday morning, but this wasn't the first time a major wreck happened in the area.

The wreck between an 18-wheeler and an SUV happened around 5:30 a.m. in front of the Citgo Gas Station, just east of Shields Road. Ronnie Mires was working at the Citgo at the time of the crash.

"I heard the crash, it was extremely loud, from inside the store," Mires said. "I ran out, I called 911."

The driver of the SUV was taken to the Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It was just really terrifying, just waiting. Just to hear, just one moan to know that she was okay," Mires said. "After what had happened a few weeks prior to this, its very disturbing."

Four weeks ago, 22-year-old Christian Bedenbaugh was killed in a wreck involving a semi truck in the same area.

While the circumstances surrounding Monday morning's crash remain unclear, Mires says she thinks speeding is an ongoing problem.

"It is hard to get in and out here if you're not paying attention, or if you're going too fast," Mires says. "It can happen in an instant."

Mires says she hopes she will never have to run out to the scene of another crash.

"I was just so glad that that lady cried out," Mires said. "And I knew that she was alive."