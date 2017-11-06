× 64-year-old man from Trinity charged with sexually abusing two minors under 10-years-old

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawrence County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged 64-year-old Johnny Allen Harwell with three sexual offenses after they say he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a seven-year-old and nine-year-old.

Investigators say they charged him after looking into allegations that he was sexually abusing the two girls he was providing afternoon childcare for at his residence. The Trinity man is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than twelve years old, two counts of sexual abuse first degree and one count of sodomy first degree.

Harwell was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and has since been released after posting a $105,000 bond.