Suicide bombers target mosque in Kirkuk, Iraq

(CNN) — Two suicide bombers struck the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday.

The bombers targeted a Shiite mosque on Atlas Street, according to Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for Iraq’s Interior Ministry.

At least one person was killed and 16 others were wounded, Maan said in a statement.

However, health and security officials in Kirkuk said at least six people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the twin bombing in the oil-rich city.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

It is the first such attack after Iraqi security forces took direct control of the strategic city last month after it was under Kurdish forces’ control for three years.

The Kurds had gained control of the city after Iraqi government forces abandoned it during ISIS’ offensive in 2014.

Kirkuk is about 270 kilometers (168 miles) north of Baghdad.