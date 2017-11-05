Sky19 Fall foliage tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Fall, the time of year that marks the transition from summer to winter. A time when we watch the leaves on the trees change color to shades of yellow, orange and red before falling gently to the ground below. A time when we can watch the pallet of nature mix with seasonal colors for us to enjoy.

We thought you'd enjoy a different perspective of what mother nature has to offer right now. We're close to the peak season for those beautiful fall colors here in the Tennessee Valley. Two of our video journalists, Shane Hays and Carter Watkins take you on the journey from the Shoals to Lookout Mountain. They captured some of the spectacular scenes mother nature has to offer here in north Alabama.

Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote "The Autumn." The poem begins with:

"Go, sit upon the lofty hill,

And turn your eyes around,

Where waving woods and waters wild

Do hymn an autumn sound."

The weather will soon turn colder. Another fall season will have come and gone. But the memories and moments we capture in our minds now, all that this area we call home has to offer, will last a lifetime.

