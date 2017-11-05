President and First Lady presented with leis by a young girl with ties to the Tennessee Valley

Before starting his 13-day trek through Asia, President Trump made a stop in Hawaii. While there, he and the First Lady were greeted and presented with leis by a young girl with ties to the Tennessee Valley.

According to Will Webb, President and Co-Founder of the local nonprofit Still Serving Veterans, Protocol was searching for a 9-year-old Hawaiian girl to present the leis. That’s when someone remembered Webb’s son, an Army Major stationed in Hawaii, had married a local and had a daughter that fit the description.

Nine-year-old Mikayla Webb was excited to be chosen to present the leis and even received a hug from Melania. FLOTUS later posted the moment to her Instagram page.

Thank you for a warm welcome Hawaii! Aloha! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT