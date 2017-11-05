Madison police search for missing 12-year-old boy

MADISON, Ala. — Madison police need the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Authorities say Mykal Cherry Doonan was last seen at around 2:25 p.m. Sunday leaving his home at Madison Landing at Research Park Apartments.

Mykal is reported to be 4’9″ tall and weighs about 80 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was wearing a red shirt and red basketball shorts.

WHNT has reached out to the Madison Police Department who say they will not be releasing a photo of Mykal at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 256-772-5658.