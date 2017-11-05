× Free adoptions available for senior pets through the month of November

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At Huntsville Animal Services, senior dogs and cats are often the last to be adopted even though they are the most gentle and settled of shelter pets needing a loving home. To help give them a better chance at finding a forever home, the shelter is offering free adoptions for pets five years or older through the month of November.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchip and city license.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.