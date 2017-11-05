Family demands answers after death of Madison County inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The family of the Madison County Jail inmate who died while in custody is demanding answers from the sheriff's office.

WHNT News 19 has learned Brian Dallas is the man who apparently committed suicide when he was taken back for medical treatment on Saturday.

Dallas is the suspect who authorities arrested following a cross-county chase on Friday. He was charged with reckless endangerment, theft of property and resisting arrest following the chase.

This wasn't his first run-in with police. He has a pretty long rap sheet with multiple domestic violence and theft charges.

Family members of Dallas tell WHNT they were notified of his death Saturday evening. It's not clear what time of day it happened. His family said they are extremely concerned about the circumstance surrounding the apparent suicide. They are demanding a full explanation as to what exactly happened.

We have reached out to Madison County Sheriff's Office several times. We are trying to learn what is protocol when it comes to reporting deaths in their jail. We have also asked for any information, but they haven't acknowledged that it even took place.

We will continue to take action to find out more.