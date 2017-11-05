× East Limestone band’s truck, trailer, and all instruments stolen from hotel lot

ATHENS, Ala. — The East Limestone High School Band’s traveling truck and trailer were stolen Saturday night from a hotel lot in Birmingham where the band was staying after a competition.

East Limestone High School Band competed at Gordo High School outside of Tuscaloosa this weekend and stayed in a Birmingham hotel before traveling back to Athens on Sunday.

The stolen trailer is 24 feet long with “East Limestone Marching Indians” painted on the side. The stolen truck that pulled the trailer is a white Ford F-250 with gold trim.

All of the woodwind and brass instruments, drums and drum stands, color guard equipment, drum major podium, and a generator were in the trailer when it was stolen.

Birmingham police are investigating the theft.

Jennifer Janzen, the band director, posted a call on social media to share the news.