Are these ladybugs or asian lady beetles? And why are they swarming the Valley?

Spotting one ladybug may be good luck, but what about a whole swarm of them?

Many of you have noticed large numbers of ladybugs crawling all over vehicles and houses.

According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, these ladybugs may actually be asian lady beetles, and they “invade homes through cracks and crevices during the fall (around October or November in Alabama). These beetles have been reported to congregate on the sides of buildings by the thousands.”

“The beetles seem to be attracted to light, reflective surfaces such as large windows, or light-colored walls and trim,” the ACES explains on their website. “Beetles usually are found on the sunniest areas of buildings. Homes in forested areas are prone to infestation because this beetle normally lives on trees. These beetles are not poisonous, do not bite or sting, are not carriers of disease, and do not eat wood.”

The ACES cautions against stomping or crushing the lady beetles since they can stain materials like bedding, carpeting or wallpaper.

