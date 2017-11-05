Another Wet Weather Pattern Sets Up For The Week Ahead

Another big change is on the way this week and it starts with a cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley Monday. This front will move slowly and stall out just to the north of Alabama. Meanwhile high pressure to the south will continue to pull in warm and moist air.

This set us up for scattered showers through most of our work week. While an isolated shower is possible anytime Monday through Thursday, there are a few time frames where rain looks more likely.

Monday Morning: The front pushes into the Tennessee Valley Monday morning, sparking off scattered showers. The best chance of rain comes form 6AM-12PM, but rain will still be hit-and-miss.

Tuesday Evening: Scattered showers will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening as the front pushes southward through the Tennessee Valley. There could be enough instability for a few heavy storm Tuesday evening, but again, these would be isolated.

Wednesday Evening: There are some indications that an upper-level disturbance could develop to the west Wednesday before sweeping through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night. That could lend enough energy for a heavier wave of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Fortunately, by Thursday afternoon cooler and drier air will rush in, giving us back crisp fall air to end the work week.