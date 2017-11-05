× Alabama State Troopers confirm 1 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Athens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm that a person has died following a car crash in Athens Sunday evening.

State troopers said a driver and passenger were traveling westbound on Highway 72 around 7 p.m. when they entered a curve and crossed a median. Troopers said the car then struck a tree and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene according to troopers, and the passenger was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.