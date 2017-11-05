Alabama State Troopers confirm 1 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Athens
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities confirm that a person has died following a car crash in Athens Sunday evening.
State troopers said a driver and passenger were traveling westbound on Highway 72 around 7 p.m. when they entered a curve and crossed a median. Troopers said the car then struck a tree and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene according to troopers, and the passenger was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
34.802866 -86.971674