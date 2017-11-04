× Sources: Suspect from cross-county police chase has died in the Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The suspect involved in a cross-county chase on Friday has died. Sources tell WHNT his death is believed to be a suicide.

At the time of his death, he was an inmate at the Madison County Jail. Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin told WHNT on Friday the suspect had stolen an undercover truck and led police in a chase that ended after the suspect wrecked near Ditto Landing.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. We are working to gather more information.