× Local team participates in Extra Life to raise money for Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the next 24 hours gamers from around the world are playing video, card and board games, in hopes to win big for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 2008, Extra Life has raised 30 million dollars for sick and injured kids.

A local team is participating– raising money specifically for Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. They’ve got a live stream of their gaming progress you can watch along for the next 24 hours.