Hunter’s Moon comes out bigger and brighter in 2017

November’s full moon occurred early Saturday morning, making it this year’s Hunter’s Moon. The Hunter’s Moon always follows the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox.

This is a special full moon because it’s almost a supermoon. There is no ‘official’ definition of a supermoon, but it’s typically considered a full moon that occurs at perigee, when the moon is closest to Earth in its monthly cycle. While the November moon won’t be full at perigee, it will be close! Perigee occurs Sunday evening, shortly after sunset. at this time the moon will still be 93%-98% full.

Sunday evening is looking good for viewing too. There’s a slim chance of spotty rain, but most of us will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It stays mild and muggy, so you might want to skip the hot chocolate while you’re out.

Have fun viewing the skies this weekend and don’t forget to share your pictures with the submit option below!