Fire at Decatur High School burns almost all band uniforms

DECATUR, Ala. — A fire started shortly before midnight on Friday at Decatur High School and caused over $50,000 in damage, according to reports.

Our news partners at AL.com report that the fire was contained to a storage area next to the band room and almost all of the band uniforms were destroyed.

The City of Decatur’s mayor posted on Facebook about being thankful for no injuries and recognized the police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene.

Reports say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities do not suspect foul play.