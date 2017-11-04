× Don’t let package thieves run off with your delivery

The USPS delivered 750 million packages around the 2016 holiday season, and this year they are expecting that number to grow even more. Thieves are taking advantage of this abundance of potentially valuable deliveries, sometimes even following a delivery truck, to steal packages from doorsteps. Package thefts have been reported across the country, during this holiday season. If you are starting to make online purchases for the upcoming holiday season, follow these simple steps from to ensure your holiday gifts make it under the Christmas tree in time for the big day.

Track your delivery – You’ll receive a tracking number with your online order. Follow the whereabouts of your merchandise online. Some delivery services offer notifications for each step of your package’s journey. Contact the seller/company immediately if your package is not received when indicated. You may also want to notify your local police department.

Choose a delivery time that fits your schedule – You can request a delivery time when you know you will be available to accept the package. Some delivery services now offer evening drop-offs and the ability to schedule appointments for delivery. Having the shipment delivered to your work address is also an option, but first check for company permission to do so.

Request a confirmation signature – The delivery service won't leave the package unattended if you request signature confirmation upon delivery.

Choose alternative delivery options – Give specific delivery instructions. You can request to have the shipping company hold the package at its delivery center and you pick it up there or have the item shipped to the retailer's nearest store for in-store pickup.

Insure valuable items – Purchase delivery insurance and insure your merchandise against loss or damage.

– Purchase delivery insurance and insure your merchandise against loss or damage. Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or if it’s not what you ordered. Also, be sure to review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.

Source: BBB of North Alabama

To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.