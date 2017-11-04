× DocuSign becomes latest target in phishing scam

Earlier this week, a local North Alabama resident received an email claiming to be from DocuSign stating that she had new files waiting to be signed in her account. Of course, the resident was not expecting any documents for signature and did not fall for the ploy. Skeptical, she reported this email to the Better Business Bureau. The scam email is displayed below.

So, how can you tell that this is a fake email? First, it’s vague. It does not state who specifically the email is from or what documents need to be signed but only leads the consumer to a button that reads “View New File Now”. Second, it does not address the recipient specifically. Legitimate emails will use your name in the salutation and provide the last four digits of your account number associated with a company to help you verify that email is real. Third, in the case of this email, clicking the link will either download malicious code on your computer or take you to a website that will try to steal your personally identifiable information. Best practice: access your documents directly from http://www.docusign.com.

DocuSign offers the following tips to combat phishing attempts:

Look for the unique security code at the bottom of the notification email. All DocuSign envelopes include a unique security code. If you do not see this code DO NOT click on links or open attachments within the email.

The term “https” should always precede any website address where you enter personal information. The “s” stands for secure. If you don’t see “https,” you’re not in a secure web session, and you should not enter personal data. Source:DocuSign

Fake emails may include a forged email address in the “From” field. This field is easily altered. If you don’t recognize the sender of a DocuSign envelope, contact the sender to verify the authenticity of the email.

While no one is perfect, fake emails often contain misspellings, incorrect grammar, missing words, and gaps in logic. Mistakes like this help fraudsters avoid spam filters. Source: BBB North Alabama

For more tips from DocuSign, please visit Fraudulent Email & Websites

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama