Christmas shopping extravaganza returns for 33rd year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you haven't started Christmas shopping yet, then this is your perfect opportunity to see merchants from all over Huntsville in one place. Randolph School is hosting its 33rd annual "Under the Christmas Tree Market" at the Von Braun Center's South Hall.

It's filled with more than 100 holiday merchants including some events for children. Special events include a gingerbread house decorating event, holiday art events for children, breakfast with Santa, Elf Academy, photos with Santa, entertainment, and more!

When: November 3 - 5

Early Bird Shopping, Friday 8 - 10 a.m.

Shopping and Parties

Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission:

$8 Daily Admission

$5 Seniors, College Students & Active Military

$18 Weekend Pass/Early Bird

Children and Students Free

Buy tickets online at www.underthechristmastree.net or call (256) 799-6100. All proceeds benefit Randolph School's Tuition Assistance Program.

Reservations and payment are required for the following special events:

Tickets will be held at the door.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, November 3, 9:30 a.m.

$20 (includes one Market Day Pass)

This event invites children of all ages to a pancake breakfast which includes caroling and a visit with Santa. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a parent. Each person must have a ticket to enter the event.

Holiday Crafts with Mr. Howse

$20 per person (includes one Market Day Pass)

Session 1 Saturday, November 4, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Session 2 Sunday, November 5, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to join Randolph Lower School Arts teacher David Howse as he instructs them on how to make their very own art project. In Saturday's session, the projects will be a Reindeer painting. In Sunday's session, the projects will be a snowman sculpture. These items will both make great keepsakes or gifts.

Visions of Sugarplums Gingerbread Houses

$15 per person (includes one Market Day Pass)

Session 1 Friday, November 3, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Session 2 Saturday, November 4, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Session 3 Sunday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

One of the most popular events at Under the Christmas Tree is the gingerbread decorating parties for children. Children are able to decorate a keepsake gingerbread house to cherish for years to come.

Elf Academy

$10 per person

Saturday, November 4, 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Time to get trained! The holidays are approaching and Santa needs more elves! Check in by creating your own official ELF ID card. Activities will follow as children will complete our certified ELF training course. There will be many sessions and upon graduation everyone will be ready for the holidays!

Frosty's Winter Wonderland

$10 per person

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 a.m. - noon.

Join us for an exciting session of winter fun! Children will stay active and rev up their imaginations while enjoying crafts and games! They will bring home their very own snow and enjoy designing a snowman!.

Photos with Santa

Friday, November 3, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Have a photo to treasure for years to come and let your little one be one of the first to tell Santa what is on their Christmas list.