Calling all nerds! Rocket City NerdCon is here for its fourth year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Starting today, the Rocket City's favorite time to geek out is back-- and this year there's even more to look forward to.

The fourth annual Rocket City NerdCon is a celebration for lovers of all things nerdy! It's a time when fanatics of pop culture, comic books, TV shows, games, cosplay, etc., get to go all out and gather together.

Rocket City NerdCon is hosted at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library in downtown Huntsville. Tickets are available at the door for $20 and children under 10 are free with a ticketed adult.

Where: Huntsville-Madison County Public Library, 915 Monroe Street

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are good for the whole weekend, and you must have a ticket to enter panel rooms, workshops, and select kids’ events. The library will be open to the public during normal library hours (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.), but only ticket holders will be allowed in the library outside of normal library hours.