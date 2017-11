TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Number 2 Alabama is set to host 19th ranked LSU.

Alabama has won six straight meetings with the Tigers, and enters the game a perfect 8-0 (5-0 SEC).

LSU has won 3 in a row after a shocking home loss to Troy.

Kickoff at Bryant Denny Stadium is set for 7PM.

You can watch the game live on WHNT.