× Widespread dense fog developing overnight

Days of damp weather left the ground wet, and nightfall brought on some patchy dense fog over Northeast Alabama. That fog becomes more widespread and gets thicker overnight!

925 PM CDT Fri Nov 3 2017

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…Dense fog has developed quickly this

evening and will continue until 9 AM Saturday for areas along

and east of Interstate 65.

* VISIBILITY…one quarter mile or less.

* IMPACTS…Dense fog will make driving difficult and motorists

should slow down and use caution if traveling tonight through

Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Most of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee will be ‘fogged in’ Saturday morning; visibility may be as low as a few hundred yards, so if you have plans to travel a long distance early Saturday, factor this in to your drive time.

Some of the foggy football games we’ve seen Friday evening:

Had a slight delay at West Point tonight due to smoke and fog pic.twitter.com/WONp9JIcQS — J🎃sh Smith (@JoshSmith200733) November 4, 2017

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt