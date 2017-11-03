× Southbound lanes of I-65 reopened after a Thursday night wreck

ARDMORE, Ala. – A Wreck that happened around 9:30 Thursday night had southbound lanes blocked through the overnight hours. The wreck, that happened on I-65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line, is now cleared.

A single 18-wheeler is the only vehicle involved. The truck flipped on its side.

Emergency crews from Ardmore and Elkmont responded to the wreck one mile south of the state line. When they arrived, they found a truck that went down a ravine and flipped on its side.

The driver, who as seriously hurt, was stuck inside the truck. It took rescue crews an hour to free him. An air ambulance took him to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-65 reopened just before 5:00 Friday morning.

I-65 Wreck update: I-65 southbound lanes just south of the state line are open now after being closed for 7 1/2 hours. @whnt — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) November 3, 2017

I-65 Southbound at Al state line still remains closed because of wreck. Traffic being diverted at exit 1 through Ardmore. @whnt pic.twitter.com/zgq25ByWrI — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) November 3, 2017